King Charles shares personal message after honouring Princess Anne

Buckingham Palace released King Charles' key statement after Princess Anne performed an important royal role on her brother's behalf.

The monarch marked the 'poignant' 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli landings with a personal message for the veterans of Australia and New Zealand.

In his note, he paid tribute to those who have served and died in wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations.

The King wrote, "On Anzac Day, as we commemorate the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli landings, I wanted to pay a special tribute to Australian and New Zealand veterans, and those who are on active service today."

He added, "Through the generations, you have continued to enact the indomitable spirit of Anzac - forged in terrible conflict and preserved in peace - of courage, mateship and sacrifice."

It is important to note that King Charles honoured his sister, Anne, with an important role during her two-day visit to Gallipoli, Turkey.

Zara Tindall's mother read the monarch's message to mark the anniversary of the first landings at Gallipoli in 1915.

The Princess Royal delivered the King's personal note during her headline-making appearance at Cape Helles Memorial in Turkey.