Megyn Kelly slams Blake Lively with insults at Time100 gala

Megyn Kelly bashes Blake Lively at Time100 gala

Megyn Kelly did not hold back on the red carpet at the TIME100 Gala, taking a sharp jab at Blake Lively’s inclusion on this year’s “Most Influential People” list.

In a candid moment with the Daily Mail at the Thursday night event in New York City, the political commentator gave her unfiltered opinion—and let’s just say, it was not a love letter.

“It’s a ridiculous joke,” Kelly said, clearly unimpressed by Lively’s honor. “She shouldn’t be here. She has no influence over anything.”

But the gloves didn’t stop there. Kelly went on to allege that the Gossip Girl star had made a “fake MeToo allegation” against her It Ends With Us co-star and the film’s director, Justin Baldoni.

According to the former Fox News anchor, “She’s lived to regret doing it because virtually every allegation she has made has fallen apart.”

“And so for her to be honored for doing that, to try to ruin a man over absolutely nothing, is a scandal,” she continued.

“Obviously, [Time is] looking for big stars to come here and generate pages on their magazines, but that was very wrong.”

Kelly, 54, even tossed in a bit of sarcasm, noting she hoped to snag a selfie from afar with both Lively and Meghan Markle, quipping, “They provided [her] with so many hours of content” for The Megyn Kelly Show.

“I have a feeling [Lively is] going to be avoiding me,” she joked. “I won’t be avoiding anybody. I’m good.”

Meanwhile, Blake Lively made her glamorous entrance at the event in a stunning off-the-shoulder gown by Zuhair Murad, with husband Ryan Reynolds and mom Elaine by her side.

Reynolds, by the way, had his own moment in the TIME spotlight earlier this week at the summit, where he delivered a talk.

Lively, 37, had been named to the influential list not only for her Hollywood presence but as a “philanthropist and a student of our country’s most intractable problems.”

But despite the accolade, the honor sparked some backlash online, particularly due to the ongoing legal drama involving Baldoni.