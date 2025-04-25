Lance Bass urges fans to get tested for ‘colorectal cancer’ with selfie

Lance Bass in hospital for colonoscopy test

Lance Bass just turned a colonoscopy into a moment of laughter—and awareness. The NSYNC star shared a cheeky Instagram Story on Thursday, April 24, featuring himself in full hospital attire, including a scrub cap and gown.

With a smirk-worthy caption that read, “You should see the other guy,” Bass was clearly in no mood to let a medical procedure dull his sense of humor.

Never one to miss a beat—or a PSA opportunity—he added, “Fashionably late to colon cancer awareness month,” before delivering the real message: “But still right on time to say: Don’t put off getting screened.”

That’s right, behind the humor was a serious reminder.

“Colorectal cancer is one of the most preventable cancers out there,” Bass shared. “Eat the Jell-O. You got this!”

Bass, who turns 46 on May 4, is right on schedule for screening. The American Cancer Society recommends people begin getting screened at age 45.

He also included a link to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, helping direct followers toward resources that could potentially save lives.

Colorectal cancer typically develops in older adults and often begins as small, symptomless polyps in the colon.

According to the Mayo Clinic, while these polyps aren’t cancerous at first, they can become dangerous over time—which is why regular screenings are so important.

With his signature charm, a touch of humor, and a hospital gown selfie, Lance Bass just made colon health a little more approachable—and a lot more memorable.