Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make heartfelt plea for children's safety

The memorial was created with Harry and Meghan's Archewell foundation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are turning grief into action.

On Wednesday, April 23, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined families in New York City to unveil The Lost Screen Memorial — a powerful installation dedicated to children who lost their lives due to the dangers of social media. Created with their Archewell Foundation, the display features 50 smartphones showing lock screen images of the children remembered.

"These are families that we have been working with for several years," Meghan, 43, said at the event, according to People magazine. “No matter how polarised the world is… one thing that we can all agree on is that our children should be safe.”

The couple hosted a private vigil at the exhibit, taking time to speak with grieving parents — many of whom are part of Archewell’s Parents’ Network. A virtual version of the memorial also includes voice messages and stories behind each photo.

The Lost Screen Memorial in New York City. PHOTO: archewell.org

When asked about advice for parents, Harry didn’t hold back. “The easiest thing to say is: Keep your kids away from social media… Life is better off of social media,” he said. “But clearly, enough is not enough. Enough is not being done.”

Meghan emphasised the need to take this message global. “It is a universal truth that our children are in harm’s way by what’s happening online,” she said, adding, “What we see through these parents is the hope and the promise of something better.”