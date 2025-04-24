Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal decide to have flexible relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal have recently decided to keep an open relationship.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com that both stars have a no-string situation for now and are open to see other people.

An insider revealed, “They're trying to downplay it because neither one wants attention on their private life, but the word is they've been more than just friends for a while now.”

“They've worked hard to keep it discreet, and for the longest time, they succeeded,” explained a source.

Another insider told the outlet, “Only a small circle of people even knew they were friends, let alone hooking up.”

“Now that the cat's out of the bag, they're both in full denial mode and hoping it will blow over,” added a source.

The pair sparked dating rumours after they had a three-hour dinner with mutual pals at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood last month.

Later, Pedro spoke at the season premiere for The Last of Us and confessed, “Jennifer and I are very good friends. I got to have dinner on Saturday. It was a fun martini dinner.”

“That's her starlight. I'm just basking in it,” he remarked as the actor’s rep clarified there's no truth to the rumours they're hooking up.

Meanwhile, a third source added that if “Jennifer and Pedro planned to seriously date it would be a different story, but that's just not where this is headed”.

“They love spending time together. Pedro is a ray of sunshine, and Jennifer is one of the sweetest people you could meet. In many ways, they're a great match – but they're also in very different places in life,” concluded an insider.