Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson’s close bond laid bare

Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson have recently shared insight into their close bond with each other.

The Pitch Perfect stars, who reunited for a new ad campaign, reflected on how they “became family after the 2012 hit movie.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Anna said, “It's nice when you have really different personalities and it takes you a while to get really, really close.”

“We were close and got along,” remarked the 39-year-old.

However, the Stowaway actress mentioned, “The longer you know each other, the more you start to see all of the differences as such a positive thing in your life.”

“All of these women who were so different became family,” stated Anna.

To which Rebel added, “We're from such different areas of the world, different personalities. But then something happened and as a group we were one. It's crazy.”

Interestingly Rebel appeared in all Pitch Perfect movies, portraying the role of Fat Amy from 2012 to 2017, alongside Anna, who played the lead role of Beca.

The comments came days after Rebel and Anna met up in London alongside their fellow co-star Chrissie Fit.

Earlier in October 2024, Anna discussed the possibility of a fourth Pitch Perfect movie.

“I feel like I'm always the last to know. 'But I know that Rebel was kind of the one out in the world talking about it,” pointed out the Woman of the Hour actress in an interview with E! News.

Gushing over Rebel, Anna said, “She is kind of a powerhouse steam train kind of person.”

“So, there's part of me that's like, if anyone can make it happen, it's really her. I'll put that in her hands,” noted the actress.