Palace shares update as Princess Anne reads important message from King Charles

King Charles III's office shared latest update on hardworking royal Princess Anne as she arrived in Turkey on Thursday to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign.

The royal family released new stunning photos of the Princess Royal with a statement about her key visit, which comes a day after Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry attended Time100 Summit in New York City on Wednesday.

The Palace wrote: "Today, as we mark the one hundred and tenth anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign, I reflect on the memory of the dreadful losses suffered by so many during the battles."

The statement continued: "While the impact of these losses reverberates through history, we may take some solace in the warm friendships and deep alliances that have emerged from the desperation of Gallipoli, and which continue to endure after one hundred and ten years."

In the first statement, since Meghan's latest interview in NYC, the Palace wrote: "Today, The Princess Royal read a message from The King to mark the anniversary of the first landings at Gallipoli in 1915. Her Royal Highness delivered the message during a commemorative event at Cape Helles Memorial in Turkey.

The Palace also gave update about the King's sister's trip, writing: "The Princess is currently on a two-day visit to Gallipoli where she is attending a number of events to remember the fallen from all nations involved in the campaign."

Princess Anne, as President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), honoured those who lost their lives in the historic campaign. She visited to multiple memorial sites during her historic trip.