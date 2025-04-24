Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant put off wedding multiple times: Here’s why

Keanu Reeves is head over heels for Alexandra Grant but wants to keep their love life lowkey.

A source revealed to In Touch Weekly that the couple “are very much engaged and have been for some time” but they didn’t announce because they wanted to “guard their privacy”

However, the insider noted that the “wedding has been put off multiple times but there’s no doubt it will happen, they’re madly in love and such a good match”.

The source told the outlet that Keanu and Alexandra “balances him out and brings him a lot of calm”.

“The really beautiful thing about their relationship is they are truly best friends. There is no one Keanu would rather spend time with than Alexandra,” explained an insider while reflecting on their relationship.

Elaborating on why Keanu and Alexandra put off their wedding a couple of times, the insider said that it had “nothing to do with their commitment to each other, it all came down to schedule conflicts”.

“The planning has been a big stumbling block so it wouldn’t shock anyone if they were to elope and cut out all the fuss,” stated an insider.

Meanwhile, another source added, “They want a quiet, simple ceremony with their closest friends and family, and why not do it in their own backyard? It’s the perfect place.”