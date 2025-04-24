'Thunderbolts' star opens about the pressure of doing 'Marvel' movie

Florence Pugh says, 'it’s a huge responsibility'

Florence Pugh is all set to lead Marvel’s upcoming Thunderbolts* movie.

Recently, while appearing at the London screening of the much-anticipated film, the 29-year-old shared that she felt a lot of pressure while working as 'assassin Yelena Belova' in the new flick.

She believes that feeling the pressure while doing a Marvel movie is normal as people already have their own perceptions about the characters.

Pugh stated, "There’s a lot of pressure, a lot of pressure when you’re doing any Marvel creation.

The reason is that the character which is being played has already been loved by people previously before someone new steps into its shoes.

The Black Widow actress continued, "And even if Marvel had given you the opportunity to give it a go, people will have their own preconceived ideas of what they want that character to be.

"So it’s a huge responsibility, and it’s not something that should be taken lightly, and it’s not something that you should just expect people to like, and that’s part of the challenge and part of the joy of being a part of something so mega.”

Florence opened that she feels grateful that people in MCU considered her for another superhero film.

Besides the Hawkeye actress, the new Thunderbolts* film also features Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Lewis Pullman.