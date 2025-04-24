Kanye West makes new shock accusations against ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West attacks Kim Kardashian with new allegations involving Bianca Censori

Kanye West has more to say against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, after claiming she doesn’t let him see his children.

The 47-year-old rapper took to X on Tuesday, April 22nd, declared, “They wanted to put my wife [Bianca Censori] in SKIMS,” referring to Kardashian’s shapewear brand.

In the since-deleted tweet, the Carnival rapper reportedly also used profane language against Kris Jenner, who plays the role of “momager” for her daughters, as per Page Six.

The Kardashians star has previously invited many A-Listers to pose for her brand, including Sabrina Carpenter, Usher, Patrick Schwarzenegger and more.

The socialite has also worked with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, for the fashion brand.

The Donda singer married the Australian model in October 2023 after his divorce with the fashion mogul in 2022.

Censori and West have sparked the rumours of their marital boat sinking multiple times, but they come back together again.

Reportedly, the architect left the rapper for good after his antisemitic rant on social media but they were recently spotted together again.

The pair were seen dining together at an Indian restaurant in the Balearic Islands last week, a few weeks after West rapped about his split in a song titled BIANCA from his newly released album, WW3.

In the track, he raps, “My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed.”