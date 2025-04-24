Lexi Wood shares plans for ‘stronger’ ‘Summer House’ reunion

Lexi Wood shares plans for ‘Summer House’ season 9 reunion

Lexi Wood is heading into the Summer House season 9 reunion with her sights set—not on rekindling any beachside romances, but on walking out with her head held high, and preferably not holding hands with Jesse Solomon.

“I think my main goal is really just to end the reunion stronger than when we all went in with the majority of the house,” Lexi, 27, told Us Weekly with a smile during the Reality Star Style Awards party hosted by Us + Maidenform on April 22.

But then came the kicker, “Except maybe one person.” Subtle shade? Not at all, that’s a whole palm tree aimed at Jesse, 31.

Lexi joined the Hamptons chaos as a fresh face this season and wasted no time diving headfirst into a whirlwind romance with Jesse. Things escalated quickly, like “episode 2 and already discussing boundaries” quick.

But the sparks flew a little too close to the drama bonfire.

While Lexi was busy catching feelings, Jesse was apparently catching concerns—offloading to his buddies about “yellow flags” he saw in Lexi, including her asking him to unfollow other women and not drop thirsty comments on Instagram.

Sounds like she just wanted a boyfriend, not a brand ambassador for flirty emojis.

Lexi wasn’t exactly sending Jesse gold stars either. She wasn’t thrilled about him cozying up to Ciara Miller while she was away for the weekend. And when word got around that Jesse had sucked on a random woman’s toe during a party while Imrul Hassan was engaged in a whole separate spectacle, Lexi understandably felt a little “icky.”

Still, Lexi isn't rewriting her love language.

“I’m a lover, and that’s honestly how a lot of my past relationships have moved. They go fast,” she said. Speedy romances aside, she added, “I’m friends with a lot of my exes and I’m so happy for them when they move on and it’s all great.”