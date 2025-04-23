Penn Badgley opens up about twin surprise ahead of upcoming 'You' season

Penn Badgley surprises fans with candid confession ahead of release

Penn Badgley has recently spilled the tea on how he feels about expecting twins, as the actor gears up for the release of the final season of You.

The Gossip Girl alum, who married his wife Domino Kirke in February 2017, admitted that he’s not quite ready to be called a dad of four.

During a recent episode of the Call Her Daddy, host Alex Cooper asked the You star if we was all set to welcome twins.

Speaking exclusively, Badgley jokingly replied, “Who could be? As ready as we could be.”

He continued, “Actually to be honest, when we see the sonograms right now, seeing them together…as an only child, you know, it’s very touching to see them already so together. They are so together. There’s one shot of them where they looked like they were just hanging out in a hot tub because they were both like up like this in the sonogram. I don’t know which direction was north or south here, because you know, it’s its own world.”

Badgley, 38, and Kirke welcomed their son James in 2020.

In addition, The Stepfather actor is also a stepdad to Kirke’s older son, Cassius.

This conversation comes on the heels of the Mercy hitmaker announcing the new addition to their family.

Taking to Instagram, she penned, “Babies #3 and #4 coming this Summer! Talk about a PLOT TWIST! Spontaneous twins are beyond magical. We are stunned. We are in awe. Can’t think of anyone else I’d rather be on this ride with @pennbadgley #handsoffthewheel #monoditwins.”

For the unversed, Badgley’s hit psychological thriller You is set to release on Thursday, April 24.