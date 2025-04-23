Meghan Markle shares surprising update on Archie, Lilibet's health in new statement

Meghan Markle shares emotional details about Archie, Lilibet after Kate releases Prince Louis birthday photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the spotlight as they attended the 2025 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday in New York City.

The Duchess of Sussex left fans in awe by sharing interesting details about her and Prince Harry's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In conversation with with Jessica Sibley, the chief executive officer of Time, Meghan said her children "are healthy and happy."

The Duchess of Sussex also revealed that her five-year-old son Archie, "is going to lose his first tooth this week, and I hope to make it home in time for it!"

Meghan Markle's statement comes hours after Prince William and Kate Middleton released a new photo and stunning video of their youngest child Prince Louise to celebrate his seventh birthday on April 23.

In the official birthday portrait, Prince Louis could be seen showing off his gap-toothed grin whilst sitting on a piece of wood.

The royal family also shared the picture and behind-the-scene footage of the young royal with birthday wish.

However, King Charles and the royal family did not publicly share a birthday tribute to Prince Harry and Meghan's children, despite their royal titles as grandchildren of the British monarch.

Meghan appears to have claimed to be the best mom of the world as she responded to question why she did not film the show in her luxury mansion, saying: "My kids are coming home for their nap."

She went on: "Eighty people in the kitchen isn't really the childhood memory I would love for them to have."