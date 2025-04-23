Meghan Markle makes gorgeous appearance with Prince Harry at TIME100 Summit

Duke and Duchess of Sussex reunite publicly at TIME100 Summit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a high profile appearance in New York City on Wednesday as they attended the prestigious TIME100 Summit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who now reside in California, arrived without their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who are believed to have stayed back on the West Coast.

The couple were seen smiling as they stepped out for the event, which draws together global leaders, influential voices, and changemakers as per GB News.

Meghan's attendance had been confirmed last week, with other notable figures such as Demi Moore and Ryan Reynolds also listed among participants.

The TIME100 Summit forms part of the annual celebration of TIME Magazine's list of the world's most influential people. While the royal couple's presence at Wednesday's summit has been confirmed, it remains unclear whether they will also attend the TIME100 Gala hosted by Snoop Dogg, which took place on Tuesday evening.

Previously Meghan visited New York in March for a promotional tour linked to her Netflix projects. She also appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on March 6, discussing her latest ventures.