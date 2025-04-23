Jack Nicholson’s son joins Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Galitzine in BIG project

Tom Francis also joins the star cast along with Ray Nicholson

The Idea of You actor Nicholas Galitzine and It famed Bill Skarsgård have reportedly teamed up to feature in an upcoming venture grounded on a true story.

Directed by Peter Berg, the all-new big historic drama is based on Buzz Bissinger’s New York Times bestseller named The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II.

Nicholas and Bill starrer is set after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

As per the new update, Ray Nicholson, son of the Batman actor Jack Nicholson, has been taken on-board in the fresh film along with the other two stars.

According to the Deadline, the plot of the historic drama follows the story of four America’s top college football stars, who set their fame aside to enroll in marines.

As they set out for the ruthless invasion of Okinawa, they play a legendary game, which might end up being the last one they ever play.

The forthcoming film has been signed under the renewed deal of filmmaker Berg with Netflix.

The director penned the script of the movie together with Mark L. Smith.

Besides Ray, Tom Francis has also joined the star cast of the Netflix film, The Mosquito Bowl.