Peter Andre reveals being 'hurt' over past 'horrific' comment

Peter Andre makes honest confession over 'horrific' personal slur

Peter Andre gets candid about past slur hurled at him by Danny Dyer while he faces backlash for his upcoming film Jafaican.

The 52-year-old recalled how he felt hurt over Rivals star's comments he made in 1990's in a movie.

Katie Price's ex partner wrote in his New! Magazine column about the bad blood between The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood and Saturday Night Live over the 'cheap' parody of her.

Relating the 31-year-old actress' experience with his own, the Mysterious Girl singer shared that he got to know that the Sex Education star found the SNL skit 'mean and unfunny'.

Empathizing with Wood, the 52-year-old mentioned that in 1990s, Danny Dyer's character Moff in the movie Human Traffic had said 'horrible' things about him.

Understanding Daddy Issues star's reaction, Andre confessed that he was 'hurt' and 'upset' before admitting that he had met Dyer multiple times and found him to be a 'great guy'.

The Turn It Up crooner elaborated that one can easily forget that there is a difference between acting and real life, and it's at times difficult to separate comedy and art from real life.

Praising the English actress for her acting chops, the songwriter hoped that Wood 'wasn't too upset and was able 'move past it'.