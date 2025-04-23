Taylor Swift delivers fresh blow to Meghan Markle after phone call

Meghan Markle, who just dropped the third episode of her podcast, received some bad news after an unfortunate phone call.

The Duchess of Sussex had been trying to connect with the Grammy-winning singer for some time so she could invite her to her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

However, sources revealed that the call with Taylor did not go as expected and the former Suits actress was left thoroughly disappointed.

“No one’s picking up the phone,” an insider, close to production, revealed to DailyMail about the Eras Tour performer. “The show is not landing.”

The source revealed that the team has “dialled all the big names” which also includes Beyoncé for the podcast.

For the show, Meghan had “honest conversations” with women who have built from ground up, faced challenges and kept going.” However, these calls are being quietly ignored.

“There’s no Taylor Swift. No Beyoncé. Not even a Hailey Bieber. And when you’re pitching female empowerment, that’s a problem. It speaks volumes for her pulling power. She’s not happy about her lack of appeal.”

Given that A-listers are ignoring her calls, Meghan has not turned to more friends, influencers and startup entrepreneurs, as she tries to promote her brand 'As Ever' also.

The insider noted that Meghan can forget about “'red-carpet royalty” as Confessions of a Female Founder is “crying out for relevance, and it's just not landing”.