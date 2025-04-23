Millie Bobby Brown ditches 'Stranger Things' reunion for new co-stars

Millie Bobby Brown snubbed her Stranger Things cast members for a new project on the horizon with, of course, new co-stars.

While the original Netflix series stars reunited at the Broadway play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, opening night on Tuesday, April 22 at the Marquis Theatre, Brown was notably absent.

Why Millie Bobby Brown skipped the Broadway opening of Stranger Things: The First Shadow?

The 21-year-old actress, who has played Eleven in Matt and Ross Duffer’s hit horror series since its 2016 debut, chose to prioritise her next project, Enola Holmes 3, over the play’s premiere.

Apparently, she was busy filming for yet another Netflix hit series, as the streaming giant shared a first look from the production recently.

Brown, who is married to Jake Bongiovi, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Himesh Patel, Louis Partridge and Sharon Duncan-Brewster have all returned for the next installment under the directorial debut of Philip Barantini, who previously contributed to Netflix’s record-breaking film Adolescence.

As for the Stranger Things Broadway play opening night, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Jamie Campbell Bower, Matthew Modine, and Priah Ferguson graced the event with their presence.

In addition to Brown, one more original cast member, Sadie Sink, didn’t make it to the premiere.

However the actress, who played Max Mayfield in the second, third, and fourth seasons, did attended the preview of The First Shadow on Monday.