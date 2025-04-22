Kensington Palace announces Prince William to attend Pope's funeral

Prince William, heir to the British throne as the eldest son of King Charles III, will represent the royal family at Pope Francis' funeral, Kensington Palace says in a statement.

The Prince of Wales will join several world leaders at the service as he's set to travel to Vatican City for the ceremony on Saturday, April 26. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is also expected to attend Pope's funeral on Saturday.

Royal commentator and journalist Rebecca English shared the tweet about William's new task given by the monarch.

The leader of the Catholic Church will be laid to rest in a ceremony attended by foreign dignitaries, religious leaders, royalty and more.

William, 42, will attend the funeral on behalf of his father, King Charles. Similarly, Charles attended the funeral of Pope John Paul II in 2005 when he was heir to the throne, representing his mother Queen Elizabeth.

As per reports, the pope's funeral pushed back his wedding to Queen Camilla by one day so he and others could attend.