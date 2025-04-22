Meghan Markle reveals Archie and Lilibet eagerly await visits by their 'auntie'

Meghan Markle's latest episode of 'Confessions of a Female Founder' is out now

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s two children’s favourite part of the day has nothing to do with toys or TV.

On the latest episode of her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, light up whenever their honorary "auntie," hair colourist Kadi Lee, comes by.

Notably, she wasn't talking about the kids' biological aunt, Kate Middleton.

“Our kids love auntie Kadi,” Meghan, 43 said, adding, “Their favourite time — they run out when they see your car and scream ‘Kadi!’”

Kadi, who co-founded the wellness-focused salon Highbrow Hippie, appeared on the episode alongside her business partner Myka Harris. The conversation touched on friendship, creativity, and Kadi’s next steps.

Though she doesn’t have kids of her own, Kadi shared she’s “just super aunt!” Meghan echoed the sentiment, noting how deeply Kadi has connected with her children since the Duchess moved back to California in 2020.

Since the move, the couple’s family life in their Montecito home has become their “happy bubble,” according to People magazine’s cover story published last week.

The outlet also reported that the Sussexes took a spring break trip together after Prince Harry’s return from the UK.

“The kids are adorable. They’re incredibly smart, articulate, and fun,” a source told the outlet about Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.