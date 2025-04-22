Pamela Anderson unveils major career shift after ‘Last Showgirl’ success

Pamela Anderson has recently made major career shift despite earning award nominations and rave reviews for The Last Showgirl performance.

On April 21, PEOPLE reported that the Baywatch actress has decided to take her acting skills to the stage as she appears in a new production of a classic play.

Pamela has joined the cast of the legendary playwright Tennessee Williams’ drama Camino Real, which will be held at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

It is pertinent to mention that the play, which feature an ensemble cast of 15 actors, will be helmed by theatre and opera director Dustin Wills.

Interestingly, Pamela will appear as one of those literary figures: Marguerite 'Camille' Gautier, from Alexandre Dumas fils' novel, The Lady of the Camellias.

The actress will be seen in evening performances on Saturdays and matinees on Saturdays and Sunday from July 19 through August 3.

Pamela, who’s away from theatre for last three years, previously discussed her last play Chicago on Broadway in an exclusive interview with Vogue from March 2022.

I think I’ve been rehearsing my whole life for this,” said the 57-year-old She admitted at the time.

Meanwhile, Pamela has experienced career revival after Broadway play and lead role in Gia Coppola’s movie that earned her Golden Globe as well as Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

The actress is all set to be seen in the reboot of The Naked Gun, which stars Liam Neeson and Paul Walter Hauser.