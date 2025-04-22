Prince William, Kate Middleton leave fans worried with latest upsetting move

Prince William and Kate Middleton left fans in shock with their abrupt decision at a major event on Sunday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales ditched the traditional royal gathering to celebrate a private Easter celebration this year. The couple reportedly chose to attend a service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Sunday.

The future King and his wife were joined by their three children and Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, for the low-key festivities.

Kate and William were reportedly 'forced to leave via back entrance' of a venue amid large crowds, according to a new report. The royal couple surprisingly left a large crowd of well-wishers waiting outside.

"Despite a large crowd of well-wishers eagerly gathering outside the church, they were unable to catch sight of the Royal Family, who left via the back entrance," according to Hello!

The private exit was essential to allow the family to maintain their low-key celebration away from public view. The Wales family's decision allowed them to enjoy a quiet weekend at their country retreat, Anmer Hall, which is located near the Sandringham church.

Princess Catherine and Prince William were gifted Anmer Hall by Queen Elizabeth II after their wedding in 2011. The Wales family attended the 11am service at the historic church, which is a short distance from their Norfolk countryside home.

An eyewitness reported that Kate was dressed in a long camel coat and a trilby brown hat for the service, while William wore a dark suit.

On the other hand, King Charles and Queen Camilla led the traditional royal Easter service in Windsor. The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence were also in attendance at the Windsor service. The Duke and Duchess of York also attended the event.

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward additionally participated, accompanied by their son, James, Earl of Wessex.