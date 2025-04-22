America Ferrera’s marks 41st birthday with heartfelt shout-out from husband

Piers Williams celebrate America Ferrara's 41st birthday

America Ferrera’s husband Piers Williams lauded the star with warm birthday greetings.

The Barbie star’s husband uploaded a selfie of him and his wife, marking her big day.

Williams captioned the post, "Such a beautiful weekend celebrating and dancing with my Queen! Happy Birthday @americaferrera."

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress was seen leaning her head onto William’s chest in the post.

Williams is an actor, director and artist. The couple met when he casted Ferrera for a short film titled, Muertas, which he directed. She also co-starred in his feature length debut as a filmmaker, 2010's The Dry Land.

The pair tied the knot in June 2011, however, they received significant public attention in 2023, when Williams made a cameo in Barbie as Ferrera’s character Gloria’s husband.

Previously, Ferrera recalled how the cameo took place. She told the People magazine that Greta Gerwig asked Ferrera if Williams wants to play her husband in the film.

"And I was like, 'I don't know, you'll have to ask him. When it came time, [Gerwig] was like, 'Remember when I asked you if your husband would play your husband?'" said Ferrera.

Ferrera and Williams also share two children Sebastian Piers, 7, and Lucia, 5.