Sara Evans to become grand mother as daughter Audrey expects first baby

Sara Evans' daughter pregnant with first baby

Sara Evans is getting ready to add a brand-new title to her already impressive resume — grandma. The country music star’s 20-year-old daughter, Audrey, is expecting her first baby with boyfriend John Headley, and the excitement in the family is absolutely contagious.

Speaking exclusively to People, Audrey shared, “We are beyond joyful and deeply grateful to God for this incredible blessing.

I am honored to step into motherhood and embrace everything that comes with it. We feel so lucky to have such a tight-knit family who we know will surround us — John, the baby, and me — with endless love and support."

The fall can’t come soon enough for the Evans crew, as that’s when the newest little member of the family is set to make their grand entrance.

And if you think Audrey’s the only one counting down the days, think again. Sara, 54, is practically floating on air with excitement.

“Words cannot express how excited and happy I am for Audrey and John!” she gushed to People. “I am already so in love with my grandchild and can’t wait to meet the little angel! God is so amazing!”

Big sister Olivia, 21, is just as thrilled about the big news and has already plotted out her new best friend status.

“I could not be more excited about the news,” Olivia told People. “I’m so happy to have the opportunity to love, spoil, and cherish this baby, my soon-to-be new bestie.”

Family is clearly everything to the Born to Fly singer.

In addition to Audrey and Olivia, Sara is also mom to son Avery, 25, all of whom she shares with ex-husband Craig Schelske.

After their divorce in 2007, Sara married Jay Barker in 2008, bringing four step-siblings into their big, lively Birmingham, Alabama home.

Now, with another little one on the way, it looks like the family’s love (and noise level) is about to grow even more — and everyone’s here for it!