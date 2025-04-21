Jennifer Aniston's fur babies steal the show amid rumoured relationship

Jennifer Aniston leaves fans in awe with adorable post

Jennifer Aniston thrilled fans with her recent post, sharing pictures of her Easter partners, Clyde and Lord Chesterfield, amid ongoing rumours of relationship with Pedro Pascal.

The Friends actress, who garnered recognition for her iconic role as Rachel in the 1994 sitcom, celebrated Easter with her two adorable canines at her California mansion.

Taking to Instagram story, the 53-year-old star uploaded pictures of Clyde and Lord Chesterfield wearing white and pink Easter bunny ears while lounging on a lush green lawn.

In a surprising turn of events, the fur duo were also seen wearing three dog tags around their necks, one was heart shaped with their name on front, a second in the shape of a dog bone, and a third was round.

Alongside the adorable photos, Jennifer penned a heartwarming caption that read, “Happy Easter you beautiful people.”

This comes after the Murder Mystery actress was spotted having dinner with her rumoured boyfriend, Pedro Pascal, at the Sun Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.

In the three-hour dinner date, Jennifer was seen wearing a white T-shirt, black vest, and blue jeans, paired with black high-heeled boots.

The Narcos star, on the contrary, sported a black leather biker jacket, jeans, and suede boots.

For the unversed, The Last of Us actor later broke his silence following the dinner date, saying, “We’re friends.”