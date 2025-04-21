Bella Ramsey taking 'fame' casually even after 'The Last of Us' success

'The Last of Us' features Bella along with Pedro Pascal

Bella Ramsey doesn’t care about the fame that has come in with The Last of Us.

The 21-year-old has admitted that she is still in 'denial' about the popularity the show has brought her.

Ramsey, who plays a key role in HBO Max’s series alongside Pedro Pascal, has confessed that her day-to-day life hasn’t changed after the success of the show.

She still roams around in her usual joggers and ripped t-shirt without even caring much.

While talking to The Guardian, Bella opened, “With the release of season two [of 'The Last of Us'], I’ve realised that there is a large element of it that’s out of my control – but a large element of it also is.”

"Yeah, I’ve been still getting the tube [the London Underground]. And just walking around.”

She continued, “My day-to-day life hasn’t changed. I go out in my joggers; I go out in my ripped T-shirt that needs a wash. I’m sort of in denial about it. Or can’t comprehend it so just carry on as if nothing’s happened."

The Game of Thrones actress believes that fame is very temporary as people move on to the ‘next thing, next show’ in a few months.

The Last of Us is based on a smuggler who is tasked to escort a teenage across a post-apocalyptic world.