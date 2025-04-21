Prince Harry takes meaningful step after King Charles, Prince Andrew meeting

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance on social media to introduce a meaningful initiative after King Charles and Prince Andrew's key meeting.

The Duke of Sussex's passion project, Invictus Games, has taken a thoughtful step for the wounded, injured or sick service community.

In photos released on the official Instagram page of Invictus, Harry was seen participating in painting benches yellow, with the hope of helping people connect and heal.

The message alongside delightful photos reads, "The Yellow Bench embodied one of the defining themes of the #InvictusGames The Hague 2020 - connection."

"Yellow benches were scattered around the venues to encourage everyone in attendance to connect, share their stories and heal."

"We hope that the conversation to support the international wounded, injured or sick service community continues as we are here to listen and help! #IAMHere."

It is important to note that Harry grabbed the spotlight with new pictures after his father invited his brother, the Duke of York, to a royal Easter gathering.

Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson's return to the royal event has raised eyebrows among fans, considering the previous controversies surrounding Beatrice and Eugenie's father.