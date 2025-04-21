Prince Andrew seizes opportunity as Prince William skips key royal event

Royal fans were left in shock after Prince Andrew, despite his slew of scandals and contention with King Charles, made a public appearance with the royal family on Sunday.

Despite being stripped off of his royal titles and patronages, the Duke of York is still member of the family and is allowed to attend private events. However, given the ongoing row and the backlash from the public, it was unexpected to see Andrew step out for the Easter service along with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

According to a royal expert, Andrew’s appearance was made possible due to a unique situation which otherwise would not have been possible.

Prince William has made no secret about his dislike for uncle Andrew. In fact, he has been one of the driving forces to strip him off of his royal titles. Royal author expert Phil Dampier suggested that William’s absence made it easier for Andrew to attend.

Mr Dampier believes Kate and William’s decision to stay away was not linked to Andrew.

“It is absolutely true to say that William is one of the driving forces behind making sure there’s no future for the Duke of York,” he told The Sun. “He doesn’t believe he can make a comeback, and there is, I’m told, quite a lot of friction between them.”

He explained, “It made it a lot easier, I think, for Andrew that William wasn’t there.”

Andrew and Fergie arrived in the car with Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence. Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also joined the family alongside their husbands.