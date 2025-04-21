Noel Gallagher cuts off bestie Russell Brand after assault charges

Noel Gallagher seemingly ends friendship with Russell Brand

Noel Gallagher is putting some serious distance between himself and longtime pal Russell Brand following the comedian’s assault charges — and it looks like his daughter Anaïs had a big hand in the decision.

The Oasis rocker, gearing up for his much-anticipated tour, has quietly cut Brand from both his private and professional social media circles, thanks to some smart advice from his 25-year-old daughter.

According to a source via The Sun, Anaïs saw the writing on the wall and didn’t think her dad’s ties to Brand would be a great look moving forward.

“Anaïs realised that her dad’s close links to Brand and all the stuff they’d done together wasn’t a good look. She’s very PR savvy,” the insider shared.

"There was a discussion and Noel agreed cutting ties was best. Anaïs, Noel and the rest of the family are horrified at Brand’s alleged behaviour and had no idea what was going on."

Noel and Brand's friendship dates back to 2005, when the two hit it off after Noel attended one of Brand’s stand-up shows.

They grew so close that Brand stood by Noel’s side as best man at his 2010 wedding to Katy Perry, and Noel returned the favor when Brand married Sara MacDonald the following year.

The fallout began after a 2023 Channel 4's Dispatches aired allegations against Brand, setting off a chain of events that led to this month's formal charges of rape and sexual assault involving four women, with alleged incidents dating between 1999 and 2005.

Brand has firmly denied the allegations, taking to X to say, “What I never was, was a rapist. I’ve never engaged in non-consensual activity.” He added, “I’m now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I’m incredibly grateful for that.”

While Brand prepares to face the allegations in court, Noel’s camp is keeping tight-lipped about the situation.

Gallagher’s team simply declined to comment, leaving the story to unfold without any added drama from their end — just the way Anaïs probably recommended it.