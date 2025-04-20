Louis Tomlinson’s new girlfriend embraces new look after their first kiss

It looks like Louis Tomlinson is smitten with Zara McDermott’s natural beauty as the Love Island star has been embracing a makeup-free look while out and about.

After sealing the romanc rumours with a kiss shared with the former One Direction star, Zara, 28, returned home to the UK absolutely beaming.

She flashed a bright smile and looked as fresh as ever as she touched down, radiating happiness following her romantic getaway with her new beau.

The couple, who recently soaked up the sunshine in Malibu, first soft-launched their relationship on Instagram, where eagle-eyed fans spotted Louis, 33, making a casual cameo in one of Zara’s brunch date stories.

Although their romance rumours first sparked in March after a cozy date in Suffolk, things became official earlier this week when the pair were spotted walking hand in hand through Soho Beach House in Malibu.

Keeping things low-key, both opted for laid-back outfits with the Made in Chelsea beauty, of course, ditched her glam.

Most recently, the couple shared a passionate goodbye kiss on a Los Angeles street in broad daylight before the Zara headed off to catch her flight back to the UK.

Dressed down in a comfy tracksuit and trainers at the time, the Strictly Come Dancing alum chose to go makeup-free, a look she maintained for her airport arrival as well.

Zara continued the effortless vibe, wearing a white T-shirt and matching tracksuit top layered under a denim jacket when she was photographed in the UK.