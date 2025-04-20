Penn Badgley gushes over Blake Lively amid legal drama with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively accuses 'It End with Us' co-star of sexual harassment

Penn Badgley and Blake Lively were the talk of town for quite a while during the days of their hit TV show Gossip Girl.

The duo made headlines previously due to their romance which started somewhere in 2007 and continued till 2010.

Even today, the two are known to be the most popular personalities in Hollywood, with Lively being part of the limelight with her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Meanwhile, Badgley is currently making headlines for his return as 'Joe Goldberg' in the finale season of You, premiering on April 24.

Amid the legal drama between Blake and Justine, former partner Penn has credited their past relationship for keeping him grounded.

In an interview with Variety, the 38-year-old added, "I never struggled with substance.”

He opened, "Blake didn't drink. And I think our relationship in some ways saved me from forcing myself to go down that road."

The Easy A actor continued, "Like anybody who experiences some degree of fame and wealth, I was presented with the universal truth that not only does it not make your life better or easier, but it actually can also greatly complicate things, and make you quite unhappy."

For the unversed, the 37-year-old actress has filed a complaint against her It Ends with Us co-star and director Baldoni of sexual harassment and for starting a smear campaign against her.