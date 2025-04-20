Ellen Pompeo gets honest about her experience with ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fans

Ellen Pompeo gets candid about her experience with Grey’s Anatomy fans.

In a new interview with Magic Radio, the Good American Family revealed one thing that annoyed her during her interaction with her fans.

Ellen, who appeared in every season of hit medical drama since its debut in 2005 as Meredith Grey, said, “I am so grateful for the show. I'm so grateful for the fans and I love them.”

“But to be honest, when people do call me Meredith, I do get a little annoyed,” confessed the 55-year-old.

The Old School actress mentioned, “I love that you love the show, but please call me by my right name.”

Ellen also shared that she thought the show's divisive musical episode, Song Beneath the Song, which aired in 2011, was “surely the end of Grey's”.

“I thought, 'Oh, we're doctors, singing about car crashes, that's a wrap on us.' But I'm so glad it wasn't,” stated the actress.

Ellen’s comments came after she spoke up about stepping down from the show in the future.

“That would make no sense, emotionally or financially,” she told El País.

The actress explained, “The show was streamed more than a billion times in 2024. More than a billion times. The companies that own the show and stream the show make a lot of money from our images and our voices and our faces.”

“If I were to walk away completely, everybody gets to make money from my hard work for 20 years and I wouldn’t make any money,” mentioned Ellen.

Meanwhile, the actress added, “To me, it doesn’t make any sense that everybody else gets to profit off of my hard work. I want to have an attitude of gratitude toward the show.”