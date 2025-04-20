'Metallica' makes record-breaking comeback with latest concert

'Metallica' achieved huge milestone as they returned to Dome

Metallica made a comeback at the stage of Dome and achieved a record-breaking milestone.

The metal band blew fans away during their performance on Saturday night at the JMA Wireless Dome on the Syracuse University Campus, where they performed their biggest hits.

As per a Syracuse.com report, Metallica ended up breaking the record of Dome concert attendance which was set at 47,319 set by The Who in 1982.

The band performed For Whom the Bell Tolls, Nothing Else Matters, Master of Puppets, and more for a stadium packed with audience.

The setup was reportedly arranged to host as big of an audience by including a “snake pit” where many of the fans adjusted themselves. The additional space was created despite the huge circular football field which was filled with people seated around the stadium, as well as thousands standing on the floor and then inside the snake pit.

The Saturday night concert marked Metallica’s first time at Dome and their first Syracuse concert since they performed at Lollapalooza in 1996.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group, based on singer-guitarist James Hetfield, drummer Lars Ulrich, bassist Robert Trujillo and guitarist Kirk Hammett, is still one of the most touring bands of all time and have sold more than 125 million albums worldwide.