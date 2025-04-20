'Lord of the Rings' prequel gets exciting update

Warner Bros. shares insights about the new film

The Lord of the Rings fans are in for a surprise as another movie from the franchise gets confirmed.

Last year, the makers came up with an animated movie titled The War of the Rohirrim. Now, they have decided to move ahead with some fresh films in the series.

Warner Bros. co-chairmen/CEOs Mike De Luca and Pam Abd opened that a lot of things are happening behind closed that are yet confidential, but they are excited to share them with the fans soon.

So far they have updated that a script is almost complete for the new film, potentially named as The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

The makers are hoping to get the screenplay submitted to them by May.

While speaking to Deadline, Abdy stated, "We just had a dynamite check-in with [writer/producer] Philippa Boyens on Gollum, and I think we're about to get that script in May.”

Previously, director Andy Serkis also spoke about the forthcoming movie in February revealing the potential release date of the venture.

He added, “We will be prepping later this year.”

"Prep takes a good chunk of time, six or seven months, and then we will be shooting next year. So, it backs into that December 2027 release date”, shared Serkis.

The Black Panther actor will reportedly reprise his spit personality role in the upcoming Lord of the Rings movie.