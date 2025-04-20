BTS Jin delights fans with first concert after military discharge

BTS star Jin excited fans with first ever concert since his military discharge by joining forces with Chris Martin during a Coldplay concert.

The rock band took their Music of the Spheres World Tour to Asia including a stop in Seoul during which they delighted fans with a special appearance from Jin.

Interestingly, last performance of Jin, 32, before his military enlistment in 2022, was also with Coldplay at their Argentina concert, the same year they kicked off their world tour.

During the concert the I’ll Be There singer and Coldplay’s frontman shared a heartwarming moment by exchanging respectful bow on stage.

First the eldest BTS member arrived on the stage by holding a poster which read, "Pick me please. Can I sing The Astronaut with you?"

The second Chris, 48, read the sign, he knelt on the stage, bowing at Jin, who repeated the gesture.

The remarkable duo treated fans with a duet of The Astronaut and My Universe.

In addition they indulge in a fun conversation during which the Viva La Vida singer described his band as "second-best band in the world" while referred to the septet as, "BTS maybe number 1."

Jin and Coldplay’s connection dates back to 2021, when they first collaborated on the hit song My Universe.