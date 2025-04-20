Buckingham Palace releases King Charles new message to mark Easter Sunday

King Charles III's office has released a brand new statement to acknowledge Easter Sunday after the monarch faced question for praising other religions in his last message on Maundy Thursday.

The royal family released the monarch's latest message on their official Instagram on April 20.

The statement read: "He is Risen! Wishing a peaceful and happy Easter Sunday to all who celebrate."

The new post comes after the King sparked fury among some Christians on Maundy Thursday when Buckingham Palace released his annual Easter message.

The late Queen Elizabeth II's former Chaplain Dr Gavin Ashenden called the message "disrespectful".

Ashenden told GB News: "It would be nice if we could say 'how wonderful' and welcome it with generosity, but the trouble is, it causes more trouble than it helps."

Now, the new message seems to be a reaction from the royal family to the criticism, seemingly easing the tension with their latest move.

King Charles, in hi message on Maundy Thursday, said: "One of the puzzles of our humanity is how we are capable of both great cruelty and great kindness.

While promoting harmony, the King also highlighted heroic acts in war torn countries where humanitarians of every kind risk their own lives to protect the lives of others.

He said: "A few weeks ago, I met many such people at a reception in Buckingham Palace and felt a profound sense of admiration for their resilience, courage and compassion."