Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson decide to swallow bitter pill for King Charles

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have made a smart decision to avoid tension with King Charles amid ongoing feud over the royal lodge and the Duke's scandals.

Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are expected to stay away from the royal lodge this week to avoid the spotlight during the royal family's Easter outing.

A royal insider has claimed: "The Duke and Duchess of York are aware of the fact that they will make headlines for all the wrong reasons if they join King Charles and other royals during the Easter Sunday walk."

"Ferguson is a very smart lady and she has an ability to read the situation. She fully understands that Andrew's presence at the royal gathering may attract intense media scrutiny," they added.

The York sisters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have also not confirmed about attending the annual walk. But, royal commentators believe their presence alongside the King and Queen will help avoid negative media attention surrounding the royal family.

On the other hand, the Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be planning to spend the Easter weekend with their three children as a family before the children go back to school.

Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward are expected to be present at the royal event.

Andrew and Sarah were also absent during last year's Christmas service.

However, the couple attended the Easter Mattins service at Windsor Castle in 2024. The Yorks were seen alongside other senior members of the royal family, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Princess Anne. It marked Fergie's first appearance at the service since their divorce in 1996.