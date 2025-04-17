Quinta Brunson shares Sheryl Lee Ralph’s acting tips for Abbot Elementary kids

Quinta Brunson has recently appreciated Sheryl Lee Ralph for giving acting lessons to child actors on Abbot Elementary show.

“I watch her help make little actors out of the children who star on our show,” said Quinta, who co-created the series and even played a teacher role, at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Quinta revealed that Sheryl, who received Walk of fame star, used to give kids “tips to enunciate and to remind them that being an actor is a job and an honor, not something you get to do just because you're cute”.

During the ceremony, Quinta also recalled her favourite anecdotes about Sheryl, who won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on Abbott Elementary in 2022.

“I can always count on Sheryl to be the actual star that people want to see,” remarked the actress.

Quinta further said, “I tend to hide when the cart comes by on the Warner Bros. lot. Because, in reality, I'm a little shy, and I want to just get to makeup.”

“But Sheryl, Sheryl sings to the people. She asks them, 'How is your trip to Hollywood so far?' And she tells them to stream Abbott while giving them a smile brighter than the Hollywood sign itself,” she mentioned.

Quinta added, “One they will never forget. Sometimes, she doesn't even have her wig on yet, and she is giving these people the show of a lifetime."