One Direction’s families revive memory of Liam Payne with stunning move

Liam Payne's sister Ruth Gibbins pens emotional letter in the memory of late brother

It has been six months to former One Direction band member Liam Payne’s death.

His family and loved ones are still grieving with the immense loss they suffered with his tragic passing.

The Teardrops singer died last year on October 16 after falling down the third-floor balcony of CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Argentina.

Payne’s sister Ruth Gibbins dropped an extremely heart wrenching post yesterday to remember her late brother.

Ruth mentioned in the note how she still can’t believe that it has been six months to his death. She also admitted 'living without him has been impossible.’

Her emotional letter moved many to tears. Fans came forward to support her as she navigates through grief.

Meanwhile, family members of One Direction also reacted to the post backing Gibbins in such difficult times.

Louis Tomlinson’s sisters Lottie, Pheobe and Daisy showed their support with kind words.

Lottie wrote, “You're so strong,” whereas Phoebe said: “Sending so much love,” and Daisy added: “Sending love and hugs beautiful girl.”

On the other hand, Niall Horan’s older brother Greg also penned his reaction while recalling how 1D connected five families together.

He commented, “Lots of love Ruth to yee all we are always gonna think of yee we were 5 families and became 1D family we are all hear for you guys x x x.”

Liam was put in a band in 2010 at X-Factor, which also included Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis, and Niall.