Katy Perry remains unfazed by backlash over Blue Origin space trip

Katy Perry seems to be unconcerned despite drawing flak for the all-female Blue Origin space trip Monday, April 14.

Olivia Munn, Emily Ratajkowski, Amy Schumer along with fans have blasted the Fireworks crooner labelling her emotional speech after the 11-minute suborbital flight as 'tone-deaf' and 'embarrassing'.

However, Russell Brand's former partner ignoring the noise took to her Instagram Stories to reveal a normal task the 40-year-old has resumed doing for her daughter Daisy following her return to Earth.

The E.T. hitmaker put up a picture of 'silver tray' filled with 'carrots, raspberries, and a star-shaped sandwich'.

Orlando Bloom's girlfriend captioned the post as 'back to the best reality, packing school lunch [followed by red heart and flower emoji]'.

The I Kissed a Girl songstress and The Lord of the Rings actor welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in 2020.

For the unversed, the six member crew of Jeff Bezos' commercial spacecraft included Katy Perry, Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyne, CBS co-host Gayle King, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and filmmaker Kieranne Flynn.