Snoop Dogg confirms new gospel album in honour of his late mother

Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate, passed away in 2021

Snoop Dogg is paying tribute to his late mother the best way he knows: through music.

Just months after releasing his 20th studio album, Missionary, the rapper announced another project: a gospel album titled Altar Call set for release later this month.

“April 27, I’m dropping a gospel album on Death Row Records. It’s called Altar Call,” he said in a video posted to his Instagram on Tuesday, April 15. “You heard it first. A gospel album, April 27. God is good. Won’t he do it?”

Snoop’s mother, Beverly Tate, passed away in 2021. She is featured on the album’s cover art.

Also featured on the 21-track album are Jamie Foxx, Robert Glasper, Denaun Porter, Jazze Pha, Charlie Bereal, Jane Handcock, and more.

The West Coast legend opened up about the impact his mother had on him in a recent conversation with Okayplayer.

“The spirit of my mother will forever live within me. This album is a reflection of what she has taught me — to use my voice and my platform to spread love and heal the world,” he said.

This isn’t Snoop’s first venture into gospel music, having released Bible of Love in 2018.