Prince William left infuriated as Harry beats future king to key milestone

Prince William was left frustrated and angry as Prince Harry had beaten his estranged brother to a punch.
The Prince of Wales is reportedly livid with Palace aides for blocking him from a significant mission and more annoyed about the fact that his younger brother accomplished a task that he had been eyeing.
Even though the Duke of Sussex is fighting to get police protection in the UK for himself and his family, Harry made a surprise visit to war-torn Ukraine last Thursday. The Duke had toured a rehabilitation facility in Lviv for soldiers and civilians wounded in the war.
Sources have now revealed that the future King has “long-hoped” to visit Ukraine but Kensington Palace had urged him against the travel.
However, seeing that Harry had made the bold move first, the future king is absolutely annoyed with the Palace officials who refused him in the first place, according to DailyMail.
Security officials had “firmly rejected” William’s prospect of visiting the war-torn country ever since its clash with Russia in 2022. William had voiced his frustration and sources shared that he was “rankled” by Harry’s appearance.
While William did not visit Ukraine, he did meet with NATO troops during his trip to the neighbouring state, Estonia, last month. The Prince was dressed in combat gear and lifted the spirits of the soldiers.
