‘Adolescence’ replaces ‘Black Mirror’ on Netflix’s most popular TV list

Netflix’s hit series 'Adolescence' on No. 3

Netflix’s hit series Adolescence isn’t slowing down anytime soon. In fact, the coming-of-age limited series is continuing its steady rise up the streamer’s Most Popular chart, racking up an impressive 9.7 million views between April 7 and 13 alone.

As per Deadline, that latest boost nudged it up to No. 3 on the all-time English-language series list, sitting just beneath Stranger Things 4.

And with 58 days still left in its official view-counting window, there’s still time for Adolescence to pull off an unexpected upset.

While Adolescence dominated the all-time conversation, it had to settle for second place on the weekly TV chart.

That crown went to Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing, which made a dramatic debut with 9.8 million views. Clearly, viewers couldn’t resist a peek behind the filtered curtain of influencer culture.

In third place, Pulse—Netflix’s first stab at a medical drama—kept its vitals strong with another 8.5 million views. Right behind it, the long-awaited Black Mirror Season 7 returned to fry a few more brains with 7 million views.

True crime continues to hold its ground, with Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer grabbing 3.8 million views and landing at No. 6. Meanwhile, the anime adaptation Devil May Cry sliced its way to 5.1 million views, while fan-favorite docuseries Love on the Spectrum added a heartwarming 3.6 million.

Over in political thriller territory, The Residence is still hanging on in the Top 10, though its numbers haven’t quite lived up to the Shonda Rhimes legacy.

The series pulled in 3.1 million views this week, placing it in eighth.

And in a fun twist, the April 7 episode of WWE’s Raw body-slammed its way into the No. 10 slot with 2.8 million views. Since its Netflix debut, the weekly Monday night showdown has been a regular chart climber.

As for the movies, Sofia Carson’s The Life List is still living its best life. It topped the film chart for a third week straight with a solid 13 million views—clearly proving that when it comes to feel-good flicks, audiences can’t get enough.