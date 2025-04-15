'Coldplay' frontman Chirs Martin opens about fighting depression

'Hymn for the Weekend' singer shares remedies to cope up depression

Chris Martin, man leading the popular British rock band Coldplay, has admitted that he is fighting depression.

Martin and his mates namely Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion are widely known all around the world.

The rock group is currently busy with their ongoing tour named, 'Music of the Spheres', which they kickstarted in 2022.

Recently, during a live show in Hong Kong, the 48-year-old spoke about struggling with depression. He even shared some personal remedies that he follows to help himself with the battle.

Martin goes, “The first thing I wanted to tell you was that there is a thing called freeform writing where you write for twelve minutes, all your thoughts, and then you burn it or throw it away. That's very good".

Secondly, the Fix You vocalist mentioned that he takes helps through 'Transcendental meditation', which is like a body movement to help balance your brain.'

He also gave a shoutout to new artist Chloe Qisha, saying that her music makes him happy.

To conclude, Chris added that these are a few that makes him stay grateful and happy to be alive.