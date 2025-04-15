King Charles gives stern message about royal tradition to end speculation

King Charles III took a decisive step as he cleared the air about the royal tradition with his meaningful act amid speculation about the future of the monarchy.

The monarch's office has left fans stunned by reminding them of Queen Alexandra’s coronation in style, sharing her iconic gold dress.

Buckingham Palace's new exhibition, "The Edwardians: Age of Elegance", features Queen Alexandra’s gold coronation among over than 300 works from the Royal Collection displayed at The King’s Gallery.

The picture of the elegant dress, that took fans breath away with its artistic design, shared by the royal family on their official Instagram story on Tuesday.

The move provided insight into the 76-year-old monarch' perspective on royal tradition, which he adheres to with dedication.

The exhibition took royal fans down memory lane, exploring the lavish lives and tastes of two of Britain’s most fashionable royal couples, King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra, and King George V and Queen Mary.

Kathryn Jones, Exhibition curator, explained: "It’s a powerful example of Edward and Alexandra’s attempts to balance tradition and modernity as they stood on the cusp of the 20th century: a shining moment of glamour before the world was at war."

As part of Royal Collection Trust’s charitable aim, £1 tickets for the exhibition are available to those receiving Universal Credit and other named benefits between 11 April and 7 July, and between 29 September and 23 November 2025.

The King’s Gallery offers a range of concessionary rates including a Young Person (18–24) discount, while visitors who purchase standard tickets directly from Royal Collection Trust can convert them into a 1-Year Pass, allowing free re-entry for 12 months.