Lizzo teases upcoming album ‘Love in Real Life’ in ‘SNL’ performance

Lizzo gives fans a rare glimpse of soon-to-be released album ‘Love in Real Life’

Lizzo shared a teaser into her upcoming album, Love in Real Life, on her latest performance as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

The 36-year-old singer rocked the stage as she belted out her upcoming releases on Saturday, April 12th.

The Pink hitmaker sang Love in Real Life/Still Bad from her upcoming album for her first performance.

Later in the show, Lizzo returned to sing Don’t Make Me Love You.

The Grammy winner marked her fourth appearance on the weekend show on the Aril 12th episode, after serving as a mucial guest in December 2019 and December 2022. She also appeared as both musical guest and the host in an April 2022 episode.

This comes after Lizzo excited fans with the news that her upcoming album is now complete and ready to be released, last month.

“ALBUM IS DONE YALL!” she wrote on Instagram, with a snap of herself in the music studio.

The About Damn Time singer has not announced a release date yet.

Lizzo took the last year off away from public attention during her ongoing legal battle with ex-employees.

Her backup dancers filed a lawsuit for sexual harassment against Lizzo in August 2023. The dancers accused the singer for abuse, harassment and discrimination in the workplace.