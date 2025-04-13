Lizzo teases upcoming album ‘Love in Real Life’ in ‘SNL’ performance

Lizzo shared a teaser into her upcoming album, Love in Real Life, on her latest performance as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live.
The 36-year-old singer rocked the stage as she belted out her upcoming releases on Saturday, April 12th.
The Pink hitmaker sang Love in Real Life/Still Bad from her upcoming album for her first performance.
Later in the show, Lizzo returned to sing Don’t Make Me Love You.
The Grammy winner marked her fourth appearance on the weekend show on the Aril 12th episode, after serving as a mucial guest in December 2019 and December 2022. She also appeared as both musical guest and the host in an April 2022 episode.
This comes after Lizzo excited fans with the news that her upcoming album is now complete and ready to be released, last month.
“ALBUM IS DONE YALL!” she wrote on Instagram, with a snap of herself in the music studio.
The About Damn Time singer has not announced a release date yet.
Lizzo took the last year off away from public attention during her ongoing legal battle with ex-employees.
Her backup dancers filed a lawsuit for sexual harassment against Lizzo in August 2023. The dancers accused the singer for abuse, harassment and discrimination in the workplace.
Alec Baldwin opens up about ways he lost 25 Lbs. for ‘Blue Jasmine’
Meghann Fahy shares her thoughts on the finale of ‘The White Lotus’ season 3
Britney Spears sparks concern with creepy behaviour ahead of vacation
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their only child daughter Khai Malik in September 2020
Hoda Hotb took to social to share sneak peek at getaway with family girls
King Charles, Queen Camilla's special state gift revealed