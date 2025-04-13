Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz break cover amid feud with brother Romeo

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz pack on PDA as sibling drama continues

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz took a relaxing getaway from the sibling drama and went to Coachella Music Festival.

The couple were seen packing on PDA as they enjoyed Benson Boone’s performance at the event in Indio, California.

The 26-year-old model was seen spending a cosy time together with his wife, in the pictures obtained by Page Six.

Nicola was seen sporting a black V-neck top for the outing, while Brooklyn opted for a printed green shirt and a cap.

This comes after it was recently reported that Brooklyn and his brother Romeo Beckham are involved in a feud because of Romeo’s girlfriend Kim Turnbull.

Source close to the family informed that Brooklyn dated Turnbull years before she started dating his brother.

Although the insider clarified the feud is not about jealousy but Trunbull’s motives in dating another son from the Beckham family.

The rift between siblings have allegedly been the reason for Brooklyn and Nicola’s notable absence from family events.

The couple recently skipped David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration in Miami, as well as Victoria Beckham’s fashion show.