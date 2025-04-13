Austin Butler just a rebound for Zoe Kravitz after Channing Tatum split?

Zoe Kravitz and Austin Butler haven’t broken their silence about their alleged romantic involvement. However, one source suggested that fans shouldn’t get too involved.

The Caught Stealing co-stars, who first sparked dating rumors after being spotted kissing in October 2024 — the same month Kravitz, 36, ended her three-year engagement with Channing Tatum — are reportedly just a fling.

A source close to the Batman star told Page Six about the apparent romance between Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet's daughter and Butler, 33, saying: "t’s nothing serious."



"With Austin, it’s an opportunity to have fun, keep her mind off things right now," they said, adding that the Blink Twice director and actor is still cooling off from her split with Tatum."I’m sure she’s not the happiest with what happened [with Tatum]; it’s a good way for her to have fun and hang out. Who wouldn’t be interested in Zoe?"

From Butler’s side, it’s not all about romance either. The source noted that both stars are at the peak of their Hollywood game — and a little attention doesn’t hurt.

"She is gaining the clout that can definitely help someone’s career. He’s [Butler] the ‘it’ guy in Hollywood, she’s the ‘it’ girl. I’m sure he’s not opposed to the attention," the insider laid bare.

And the Elvis star isn’t the only one Kravitz has been seen with lately. In March, she was photographed leaving a Los Angeles bar with To All the Boys actor Noah Centineo, 28, just ahead of the Oscars.

Meanwhile, her ex, Tatum, 44, has moved on with 25-year-old Australian model Inka Williams. The pair got cozy in West Hollywood shortly after a pre-Oscars party in February.