Queen Camilla reveals King Charles secret wish after cancer treatment ends

Queen Camilla gave a hopeful remark about King Charles’ health as the monarch continues his treatment for cancer.

The King and Queen have just returned from their successful State Visit to Italy and the royal couple’s spirits are high as focus on their duties towards the monarchy.

During a conversation in Rome, the 77-year-old royal shared that despite Charles’ recent hospitalisation after suffering from treatment side effects, the King would not take a break, via The Telegraph.

She explained that King Charles wants to do “more and more and more” because “he loves his work and it keeps him going”.

“And I think it’s wonderful, you know, if you’ve been ill and you are recovering, you’re getting better and now he wants to do more and more and more. That’s the problem,” she continued. “That’s what he’s driven by, helping others.”

Previously, the Queen has expressed her frustrations about failing to convince the King to slow down until a full recovery.

A senior courtier mentioned that the King “enjoys his work, he enjoys engaging with as many people as possible.” They added, “He has a voracious appetite for reading – and because he reads a lot, he learns a lot.”

They continued, “In this role, as when Prince of Wales, he knows he is fortunate to be in a position to make a difference, and is determined to do just that . As we are seeing, since this reign began two-and-a-half years ago, he’s achieving that in very many different ways.”