Colman Domingo weighs in on ‘Euphoria’ costar Eric Dane’s diagnosis

‘Euphoria’ star Colman Domingo speaks out on Eric Dane’s ALS diagnosis

Colman Domingo, who plays Ali in Euphoria, shared his feelings on costar Eric Dane’s recent diagnosis in a new interview.

The 55-year-old actor revealed that he learned about his Euphoria’s costar’s ALS diagnosis the same day that it was reported and hasn’t been able to talk to him yet.

"I haven't been able to speak with him yet. I just got the news yesterday too, and I'm wishing him well. I look forward to working with him," Domingo told People Magazine at the 2025 NBCU Emmy Luncheon in Los Angeles on Friday, April 11th.

This comes after Dane shared his diagnosis with the outlet on April 10th. ALS is a rare degenerative disease which causes gradual paralysis of muscles, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

"I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” Dane said.

Adding that despite the illness, he would continue to work on Euphoria season 3. “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

Euphoria began production two months ago, after it was renewed for season 3 in February 2022.